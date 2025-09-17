Short Interest in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Decreases By 23.0%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProFrac news, Chairman Matthew Wilks purchased 43,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $164,528.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 422,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,968.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 82,389,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,558,628. This trade represents a 3.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProFrac by 7,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ProFrac by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACDC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProFrac from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $6.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $620.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.38). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProFrac will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.