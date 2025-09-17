Short Interest in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC) Decreases By 27.2%

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOC. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its stake in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $355,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 3,581.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SHOC opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of -1.71. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30.

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

