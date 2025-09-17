Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Grows By 34.9%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

Shares of WFAFY opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

Wesfarmers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2923 dividend. This represents a yield of 183.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

