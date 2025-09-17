Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Expands By 33.0%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,247,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 7,705,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,618.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,618.3 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

WRFRF stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Get Wharf Real Estate Investment alerts:

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.