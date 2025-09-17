Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Expands By 33.0%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,247,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 7,705,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,618.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25,618.3 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
WRFRF stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf Real Estate Investment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.