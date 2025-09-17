Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) vs. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Head to Head Survey

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) and Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Silver Standard Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $51.26 billion 2.68 $9.02 billion $4.40 12.30 Silver Standard Resources $995.62 million 4.39 -$261.28 million $0.78 27.62

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Standard Resources. BHP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silver Standard Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BHP Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Standard Resources has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Silver Standard Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Silver Standard Resources 12.66% 4.99% 3.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BHP Group and Silver Standard Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 6 0 1 2.13 Silver Standard Resources 0 6 1 0 2.14

BHP Group currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.40%. Silver Standard Resources has a consensus target price of $12.55, suggesting a potential downside of 41.74%. Given BHP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Silver Standard Resources.

Summary

Silver Standard Resources beats BHP Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel, as well as potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Silver Standard Resources

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

