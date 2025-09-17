Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 69.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $3,006,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 257,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 363,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Simmons First National Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.93%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 104,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,220. This represents a 14.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell William Teubner bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $171,304.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,956.40. This trade represents a 20.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 100,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,332 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

