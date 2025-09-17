Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th.
SLP stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $310.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
