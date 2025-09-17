SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:SLG opened at $65.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,791.57. This trade represents a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 25.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.