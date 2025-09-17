Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

