Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $44.28 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 125.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter worth $224,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

