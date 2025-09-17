SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.64. Approximately 5,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

