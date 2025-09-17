SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoundHound AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUNW opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

