Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.21. 210,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 373,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

