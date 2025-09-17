SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 1.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 812.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 389,806 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

