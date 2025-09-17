SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 817,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the August 15th total of 463,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

