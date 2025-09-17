Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $74.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 82.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4,757.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $386,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.7%

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

