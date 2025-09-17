Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $74.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SPB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.7%
Spectrum Brands stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.83.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.15%.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spectrum Brands
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.