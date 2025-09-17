Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,024,000 after buying an additional 87,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.