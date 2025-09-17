Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $139.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

