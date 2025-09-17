SThree (LON:STEM) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SThree (LON:STEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 to GBX 250 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price objective on shares of SThree in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.33.

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 139 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.62. The firm has a market cap of £176.55 million, a P/E ratio of 637.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree has a 52 week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 409.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. SThree had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SThree will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SThree news, insider Timo Lehne bought 32,072 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 per share, with a total value of £59,653.92. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,234 shares of company stock worth $6,000,951. Corporate insiders own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

