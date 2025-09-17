Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $315.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $355.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.13.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ACN opened at $236.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a 1 year low of $235.83 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.59.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

