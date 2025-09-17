Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

