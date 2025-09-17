Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

