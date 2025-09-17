Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 204,349 ADT Inc. $ADT

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 204,349 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,687,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 668.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,051 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,539 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADT by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $404,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

