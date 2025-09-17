Strs Ohio Invests $1.86 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 33.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Henry Schein by 24,351.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 542,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 540,112 shares in the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $21,551,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

