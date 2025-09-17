Strs Ohio Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 478.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 461,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after buying an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Reliance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $290.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day moving average of $296.37. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.80.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

