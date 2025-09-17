Strs Ohio Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.
Baidu Trading Up 7.8%
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.71 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
