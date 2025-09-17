Stuart Lewis Purchases 170 Shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lewis acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 530 per share, with a total value of £901.

Stuart Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Stuart Lewis acquired 636 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 per share, with a total value of £3,186.36.

NWG stock opened at GBX 524.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 522.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 495.27. The company has a market capitalization of £42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 327.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 565.42.

NatWest Group last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.33.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

