Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of -1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). Equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Summit Redstone set a $21.00 price objective on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,093,090 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,602,136.30. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $90,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 556,093,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,602,136.30. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 676,788 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,512. Insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

