Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $146.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

