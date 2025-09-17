Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head to Head Analysis

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $65.00 million 0.35 -$12.76 million N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $170,000.00 293.17 -$2.08 million ($0.54) -16.63

Analyst Ratings

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.47%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -40.84% -30.64%

Volatility & Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People’s Republic of China.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.