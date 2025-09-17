Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGHC. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of SGHC opened at $13.08 on Monday. Super Group has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 6.42%.The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 364.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

