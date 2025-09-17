Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 422,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 44,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 345.45%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.