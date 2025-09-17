Swedbank AB Cuts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $282.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.61 and a 200 day moving average of $252.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $387.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

View Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.