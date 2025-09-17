Swedbank AB Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $609.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $596.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

