Swedbank AB Sells 4,216 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,603.24. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EXAS opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.05. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

