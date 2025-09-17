Swedbank AB Sells 74,883 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,883 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Up 4.0%

MRNA stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $75.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The firm’s revenue was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

