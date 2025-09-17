Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,835 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,551,000 after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $262.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $266.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.