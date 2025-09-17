Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) & Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Head to Head Contrast

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) and Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hanesbrands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanesbrands and Tandy Brands Accessories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Hanesbrands presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Hanesbrands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

This table compares Hanesbrands and Tandy Brands Accessories”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $3.51 billion 0.64 -$320.43 million $0.24 26.33 Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tandy Brands Accessories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanesbrands.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Tandy Brands Accessories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 2.49% 226.31% 5.19% Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. engages in the design and marketing of accessories. Its products include belts, gifts, small leather goods, and bags for men, women, and children. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

