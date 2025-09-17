TD Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEXT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get NextDecade alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT

NextDecade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.35. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade

In related news, CEO Matthew K. Schatzman purchased 281,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,246,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,458,696.24. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 76,238 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 98.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 89.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 249.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.