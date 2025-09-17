Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Market Perform

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $360.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.24.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $162.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.61. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

