Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

TRNO stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,913.40. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

