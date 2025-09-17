Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 26,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 43,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 3.82% of Teucrium Sugar Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

