Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $192.00. The stock had previously closed at $182.60, but opened at $175.88. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $177.83, with a volume of 1,609,364 shares trading hands.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

