Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,598 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Textron by 123.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

