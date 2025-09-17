Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Textron stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.Textron’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Textron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

