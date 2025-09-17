Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,054,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,781,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Thai Airways International PCL Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Thai Airways International PCL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in airlines business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides passenger, freight, and mail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Airways International PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Airways International PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.