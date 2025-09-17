Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,054,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,781,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Thai Airways International PCL Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Thai Airways International PCL Company Profile
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in airlines business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides passenger, freight, and mail services.
