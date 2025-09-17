The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$89.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$62.57 and a 1-year high of C$89.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 81.84%.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

