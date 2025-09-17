The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $566.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.85.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $461.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $8,416,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,390. This represents a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total transaction of $3,163,371.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,483,292.67. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.