The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Price

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average is $133.23. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.