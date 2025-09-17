The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.